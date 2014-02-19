Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK Feb 19 Private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP is currently in talks with U.S. supermarket chain Safeway Inc about a possible transaction, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Cerberus was one of the buyout firms that approached Safeway last year about a possible deal, people familiar with the matter had told Reuters in October. It could not be immediately established if other private equity firms are also in talks with Safeway.
Safeway said earlier on Wednesday it was in talks about possibly selling itself. The source asked not to be identified because the talks are private. A Safeway spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment on the talks with Cerberus. Cerberus declined to comment.
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.