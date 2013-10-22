NEW YORK Oct 22 A handful of buyout firms, including Cerberus Capital Management LP, are exploring a deal for all or part of supermarket chain Safeway Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could potentially shape up to be one of the largest leveraged buyouts since the financial crisis.

Safeway, the second-largest U.S. mainstream grocery store operator with a market value of over $8 billion, is not running an auction currently, but is aware of the buyout interest and reviewing options with advisor Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the people said on Tuesday. They asked not to be named because the matter is confidential.

Safeway, Cerberus and Goldman declined to comment.

The interest from private equity firms comes at a critical time for Pleasanton, California-based Safeway.

Activist investor Jana Partners LLC reported a 6.2 percent stake in Safeway in September, saying the company's shares are undervalued, and it held talks with Safeway management about reviewing strategic alternatives. (Reporting by Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon)