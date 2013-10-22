(Background on Safeway, Cerberus)

By Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim

NEW YORK Oct 22 A handful of buyout firms, including Cerberus Capital Management LP, are exploring a deal for all or part of supermarket chain Safeway Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could potentially shape up to be one of the largest leveraged buyouts since the financial crisis.

Safeway, the second-largest U.S. mainstream grocery store operator with a market value of over $8 billion, is not running an auction currently, but is aware of the buyout interest and reviewing options with advisor Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the people said on Tuesday.

They asked not to be named because the matter is confidential. Safeway, Cerberus and Goldman declined to comment.

The interest from private equity firms comes at a critical time for Pleasanton, California-based Safeway.

Activist investor Jana Partners LLC reported a 6.2 percent stake in Safeway in September, saying the company's shares are undervalued, and it held talks with Safeway management about reviewing strategic alternatives.

In response to Jana's disclosure, Safeway had adopted a so-called poison pill to prevent an unwanted takeover of the company. Its board also had authorized $2 billion in stock repurchases and announced plans to exit the Chicago market.

Deliberations over a potential buyout are at an early stage, and it remains unclear if a bid will materialize for Safeway.

But private equity's interest in Safeway underscores how buoyant debt markets have encouraged more firms to consider larger deals approaching $10 billion, which had largely remained elusive since the financial crisis.

In the most striking example this year, Blackstone Group LP , KKR & Co LP, Carlyle Group LP and Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings Ltd joined forces to make an unsuccessful $11 billion bid for Life Technologies Corp.

Cerberus is no stranger to the supermarket sector. In January, a Cerberus-led investor group acquired a group of grocery chains from Supervalu Inc, including Albertsons and Jewel-Osco, for $3.3 billion.

Prior to that transaction, Cerberus already owned 650 Albertsons locations as a result of 2006 deal under which the chain was acquired and its stores broken up between the private equity investor, Supervalu and CVS Caremark Corp. (Reporting by Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon)