March 6 Supermarket operator Safeway Inc
said on Tuesday it expects higher sales and profit this
year.
Ahead of an investor conference, Safeway forecasts earnings
per share of between $1.90 and $2.10 in 2012, above the $1.88
Wall Street analysts were projecting, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. The range is also above the $1.78 per share
Safeway earned in 2011.
Safeway, pointing to the remodeling at many of its stores,
said sales, excluding gas, should rise 1 percent to 2 percent
this year.
The operator of the Safeway, Vons and Dominick's chains said
it would spent $900 million on capital projects in 2012.
Its shares were up 21 cents, or 1 percent, in premarket
trading.
(Reporting By Phil Wahba in New York,; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)