Merck to halt study of mild to moderate Alzheimer's drug
Feb 14 Merck & Co Inc said it would halt a late-stage trial of its drug in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease after an external panel pointed to a lack of effectiveness.
March 27 Safeway Inc on Tuesday said that its share of the underfunding of a pension plan is "manageable" and the U.S. supermarket operator does not anticipate making any large increases in its annual contributions or a big one-time injection.
Safeway, responding to inquiries it said it got from investors, said its share of the underfunding of a multi-employer pension plan (MEPP) is $1.88 billion before tax and the underfunding should ease over time thanks to collective bargaining and better market returns.
The chain said its MEPP contributions have been included in its 2012 forecast.
On Monday, Credit Suisse lowered its rating on Safeway to "neutral" from "outperform" saying the second-biggest U.S. supermarket operator has a larger-than-expected underfunded pension liability. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* AT&T - Communications Workers Of America has notified co that former DIRECTV tech support employees in 7 states voted to ratify agreement between CWA, CO
TIANJIN, China, Feb 15 In a mobile phone shop in Tianjin, northeast China, Jiao Zhiwen sells about 220,000 yuan ($32,000) in small loans each month, one of hundreds of thousands of loans agents helping to fund the country's unprecedented consumer spending spree.