* Q4 EPS 67 cents
* Lower fuel profits, new gift card accounting hit earnings
* Shares fall about more than 7 percent
(Adds background, CEO comment, share price)
Feb 23 Supermarket operator Safeway Inc
posted a drop in quarterly net income after higher fuel
prices dented profits and squeezed already cautious shoppers,
and its shares dropped more than 7 percent.
Safeway and its rivals are fighting for every dollar and
rising fuel prices are casting a new chill across the grocery
industry, which has yet to recover from a brutal price war at
the beginning of the recession.
"Higher gas prices were just one of many headwinds
(Safeway's) shoppers wrestled with during the quarter," said
Walter Stackow, senior research analyst at Manning & Napier.
Major supermarket chains are struggling with falling sales
volumes as all but the top-earning shoppers remain very cautious
about spending. Unemployment remains high and many consumers are
still dealing with the fallout from the housing bust.
"We believe the volume declines are the direct result of
both rising fuel prices and rising food inflation," Safeway
Chief Executive Steve Burd said on a conference call with
analysts on Thursday.
Rising gas prices can boost top-line sales, but they are low
margin and can be a drag on profit.
Gas prices per gallon were up 19 percent for the quarter at
Safeway, which also saw gallons of gas sold increase by 10
percent, Burd said.
Food inflation ticked up to 4.7 percent for the latest
quarter, up from around 4 in the third quarter.
Burd said that, so far this quarter, inflation is running
higher than in the fourth quarter, but he expects it to
moderate.
FOOD AND GAS INFLATION HURT
The operator of the Safeway, Vons and Dominick's said
fourth-quarter net income fell to $215.6 million, or 67 cents
per share, from $229.6 million, or 62 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The grocer aggressively bought back stock last year. That
boosted its earnings per share result in the latest quarter.
Total sales increased 6.2 percent to $13.6 billion, due
primarily to increased fuel sales, the impact of reporting
Blackhawk gift card commissions on a gross basis and a 1.5
percent increase in identical-store sales, excluding fuel.
Higher expenses related to last in, first out (LIFO)
inventory asset valuation also hurt profits.
"This large swing in our LIFO charge is the direct result of
transitioning from a year of unprecedented deflation to a year
of above normal inflation," Burd said.
To that end, Safeway's gross profit fell 137 basis points to
26.7 percent of sales in the fourth quarter. Fuel sales reduced
gross profit by 48 basis points, a change in reporting gift card
commissions resulted in a similar reduction and LIFO expense
added another 41 basis-point hit.
Safeway said it would issue 2012 forecasts on March 6.
The shares in Safeway, the second-largest U.S. supermarket
operator, were down $1.61, or 7.1 percent, at $21.06 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Maureen
Bavdek, Mark Porter and Andre Grenon)