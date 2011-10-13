* Q3 EPS $0.38 tops Wall Street view $0.35
* Sales up 7 percent to $10.06 billion
* Shares down just over 2 percent
(Adds analyst comment; updates share movement)
By Lisa Baertlein
Oct 13 Safeway Inc SWY.N reported a quarterly
profit that beat analysts' low expectations, but shares fell
2.1 percent as higher food prices showed signs of denting
demand at the second-largest U.S. supermarket company.
Inflation hit 4 percent during Safeway's third quarter and
sales volume declines accelerated more than in the previous
period, Chief Executive Steve Burd said on a conference call
with analysts.
Burd's comments sent shares, which had been up almost 7
percent earlier in the session, into reverse.
"You've now hit the inflection point where inflation is
dampening demand. It makes it very, very tough to grow gross
profit dollars in this framework," Susquehanna analyst Bob
Summers told Reuters.
"When you see the volume contraction accelerate, people
aren't really going to stick around and ask any questions,"
Summers said.
The comments from Burd landed about a month after larger
rival Kroger Co (KR.N) said its shoppers were getting more
cautious -- visiting its stores more often, but buying cheaper
items. [ID:nN1E7880C2]
Major supermarket chains are struggling with falling sales
volumes as all but the top-earning shoppers remain very
cautious about spending.
Some analysts worry that grocery sellers may begin slashing
prices to reverse the trend, a move that could revive the
profit-denting price war that hobbled the industry during the
throes of the U.S. recession in 2008.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) threw fuel on that fire earlier
this week, when it announced plans to cut prices to match those
of competitors.
The comments from Wal-Mart, which sells more groceries than
any other retailer, signaled a possible return to a strategy
that caused upheaval in the supermarket industry.
Meanwhile, the operator of chains such as Safeway, Vons and
Dominick's is working to narrow its performance gap with
Kroger.
In the latest quarter, Safeway's closely watched sales at
identical stores -- established supermarkets that have not been
replaced or significantly renovated -- rose a
better-than-expected 1.5 percent, excluding fuel.
Higher gasoline prices and an increase in the Canadian
exchange rate were among the factors that boosted sales, Burd
said on the call. He added that Safeway's market share was
flat, compared with the year earlier.
"We wish our sales progress was much faster," said Burd,
who added that he was satisfied with the quarter's results.
Still, Kroger's identical-supermarket sales for the latest
quarter were up 5.3 percent, excluding fuel, due to higher food
prices.
Absent any major changes in the economy, year-over-year
commodity inflation is expected to have peaked in the third
quarter -- which means supermarkets may get some relief on
gross margin for the remainder of the year, Jefferies & Co
analyst Scott Mushkin said.
"The wild card is what happens to the employment rate, if
the labor market deteriorates, all bets are off," he said,
noting that an increase in joblessness would slam demand.
LOW EXPECTATIONS
Safeway's net income for the third quarter ended Sept. 10
rose 6 percent to $130.2 million, or 38 cents per share.
The results topped the analysts' average estimate by 3
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Bottom line here is that the quarter was much better than
very low expectations," Credit Suisse analyst Edward Kelly said
in a client note.
Safeway's revenue rose a bit more than 7 percent to $10.06
billion, primarily because of higher fuel sales, and beat
analysts' estimates of $9.86 billion.
Gross profit fell 114 basis points to 27 percent of sales.
But gross margin was flat, excluding an 88 basis-point hit from
fuel sales and a 26 basis-point charge from reporting gift card
commissions.
Europe's debt crisis, worries about slowing growth in China
and stubbornly high unemployment in the United States are
contributing to worries that global economies are weakening.
Amid those concerns, Safeway repeated its full-year
earnings forecast of $1.45 to $1.65 per share, including an
estimated hit of 15 cents from a Canadian dividend. It also
affirmed its target for identical-store sales growth, excluding
fuel, of about 1 percent for the year.
Safeway shares fell 2.1 percent to $17.59 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while Kroger was down
1.4 percent and Wal-Mart dipped 0.3 percent.
So far this year, Kroger and Wal-Mart shares are roughly
flat, while Safeway is off roughly 20 percent.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; editing by
Dave Zimmerman, Gunna Dickson and Andre Grenon)