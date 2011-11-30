US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower amid political uncertainty
* Futures down: Dow 29 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 9.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Board increases repurchase program by $1 bln
* Program has no expiration date
Nov 30 Safeway Inc SWY.N, the second-largest U.S. supermarket company, said its board of directors increased its stock buyback authorization by $1.0 billion, to $8.0 billion.
The company said it had repurchased $6.1 billion of its stock through the end of the third quarter and had about $0.9 billion remaining under the buyback program at that time.
The repurchase authorization does not have an expiration date, Safeway said in a statement. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in New York; editing by John Wallace)
* ARC Group announces letter of intent to acquire Yobe Frozen Yogurt franchise
* AMSC reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results and provides business outlook