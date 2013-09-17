Sept 17 Supermarket operator Safeway Inc
on Tuesday adopted a one-year "poison pill" designed to ward off
an unwanted takeover after becoming aware of an investor buying
"a significant amount" of its stock.
Safeway, which operates its namesake chain as well the Vons
and Dominick's stores, said in a statement that the shareholder
rights plan will prevent any one investor, with some exceptions,
from owning more than 10 percent of its shares.
The company said the move is necessary while it implements
its strategic plan, which includes the pending sale of its
Canadian assets and the initial public offering in April of its
Blackhawk Network gift card business.
"Poison pills" are designed to dilute holdings of an
investor should its stake exceed a given threshold.
Safeway shares were up 8.6 percent to $30.46 Tuesday
morning.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)