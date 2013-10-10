Oct 10 Safeway Inc on Thursday said that it plans to leave the Chicago market by early next year and posted a sharply lower earnings for the third quarter.

Safeway, the second-largest mainstream grocery store operator, currently runs 72 Dominick's stores in the Chicago area.

Its net income fell to $65.8 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fiscal third quarter that ended on Sept. 7, down from $157 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.