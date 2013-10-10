Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Oct 10 Safeway Inc on Thursday said that it plans to leave the Chicago market by early next year and posted a sharply lower earnings for the third quarter.
Safeway, the second-largest mainstream grocery store operator, currently runs 72 Dominick's stores in the Chicago area.
Its net income fell to $65.8 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fiscal third quarter that ended on Sept. 7, down from $157 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.
BERLIN, March 8 Hotels group Best Western is considering options including mergers and acquisitions to keep pace with rival Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, the group's chief executive said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, March 8 PepsiCo Inc has bid to acquire Brazilian dairy company Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA, according to reports published in two Brazilian newspapers on Wednesday.