BRIEF-Norsat posts Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
April 25 Safeway Inc on Thursday said a new personalized discount program helped sales and contributed to higher profits in the first quarter, and it maintained its forecast for the year.
The company, which operates Safeway, Vons and Dominick's supermarkets, said it earned $118.9 million, or 49 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 23, up from $72.9 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Intersect ENT submits new drug application to FDA for office-based resolve steroid releasing implant for recurrent chronic sinus disease
* Q4 FFO per share view C$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: