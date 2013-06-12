Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
TORONTO, June 12 Empire Company Ltd, parent of Canada's No. 2 grocer Sobey's, said on Wednesday it is acquiring the Canadian arm of Safeway Inc. for C$5.8 billion ($5.70 billion) in cash.
Empire said the deal, one of the biggest in the Canadian retail sector this year, includes 213 full service grocery stores under the Safeway banner in Western Canada. It said the acquisition will add to adjusted net earnings per share once the cost savings are fully realized.
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.