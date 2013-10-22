Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 22 Empire Co Ltd, the operator of Canadian grocery chain Sobeys, said on Tuesday that Canada's Competition Bureau had approved its acquisition of substantially all of Safeway Inc's assets in Canada.
As part of the approval, Empire has agreed to divest 23 stores spread across the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
In June, Empire announced it was acquiring Safeway Inc's assets in Canada for $5.7 billion, in a move that would nearly double its reach in the country's western provinces.
* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program
* Announces agreement to acquire 62 Wendy's units from Wendy's franchisee