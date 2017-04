PRETORIA May 14 South Africa's mines minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said on Thursday he was alarmed at the rate of retrenchments in the mining sector and would set up a committee to look into the job losses.

"We are alarmed at the rate of which retrenchments have been taking place in the industry. As stakeholders we understand well the impact of job losses on the economy," Ramatlhodi told a news conference in Pretoria. (Reporting by Zandia Shabalala; Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)