* Minister sets up group to look into retrenchments
* High wage increases could harm sector - Harmony Gold's CEO
* 79 pct of mining firms comply with empowerment ownership
(Adds Harmony Gold CEO, Chamber comment)
By Zandi Shabalala
PRETORIA, May 14 South Africa's mines minister
said on Thursday he was alarmed at the rate of retrenchments in
the mining sector and would set up a committee to look into the
job losses.
South African mining industry profits are under pressure
from softer metal prices, strikes and rising costs.
Platinum producer Lonmin said last week it
would cut 3,500 jobs at its South African mines through
voluntary processes, adding that forced job cuts would be a last
resort.
"We are alarmed at the rate of which retrenchments have been
taking place in the industry. As stakeholders we understand well
the impact of job losses on the economy," Mines Minister Ngoako
Ramatlhodi told a news conference in Pretoria.
The Chamber of Mines will not participate for now in the
committee set up by the minister, its president Mike Teke said.
In 2012 the mines ministry fiercely opposed job cuts by
Anglo American Platinum, calling this a betrayal of
trust.
Harmony Gold said it would also cut jobs and other
bullion producers have warned that high wage demands could lead
to the decline of an industry facing dwindling profits.
"We are in a lean, difficult time as an industry. I'm sure
those who are negotiating will also be alive to the situation we
are operating in," said Ramatlhodi.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union wants
basic pay in the gold sector to be more than doubled, while
National Union of Mineworkers seeks increases of around 75
percent.
"I don't think we should be unduly alarmed at the wage
demands; they are opening shots," the minister said.
Harmony Chief Executive Graham Briggs told Reuters high wage
increases would prevent the industry from fully recovering.
"Right now we have our backs towards the walls," he said.
"We can't just roll over and accept something we can't afford."
Ramatlhodi said 79 percent of mining companies have complied
with the government target of having a 26 percent stake of
operations owned by blacks, but 45 percent of companies had not
improved living conditions for its workers.
South African companies are required to reach at least 26
percent black ownership under the government's policy of black
economic empowerment, designed to address the inequalities of
the apartheid system that ended in 1994.
Mining companies in South Africa have been scrambling for
years to meet the targets, in a sector Ramatlhodi said is still
dominated by white males in leadership positions.
(Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia/Mark
Heinrich)