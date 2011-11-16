MILAN Nov 16 Italian eyewear maker Safilo said on Wednesday it was lowering its medium-term targets as a licence agreement with the Armani group would not be renewed after the end of 2012.

Sales of Armani-branded eyewear totalled 125 million euros in the first nine months of the year and around 165 million euros in the whole of 2010, Safilo said in a statement.

Safilo reported in March annual sales for 2010 sales of 1.08 billion euros.

The group said that, following the Armani setback, it was cutting its 2015 net sale target by between 150 million and 200 million euros. The EBITDA margin was now expected at 13.5 percent in 2015 versus a previous 15 percent estimate.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)