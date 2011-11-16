* Luxottica says signs preliminary deal for 10-year Armani
licence
* Safilo sales of Armani-branded eyewear 125 mln euros in
Jan-Sept
* Safilo shares bounce back after fall, hopes for new deals
(Adds Luxottica statement, updates share prices)
By Antonella Ciancio
MILAN, Nov 16 Shares in Italy's Safilo
bounced back from the loss of its contract to make
Armani-branded eyewear, with investors reassured the
announcement marked an end to uncertainty over the lucrative
deal.
Safilo lowered its medium-term targets on Wednesday after
losing the licence from 2013 to bigger rival Luxottica,
the world's biggest premium eyewear maker.
Safilo said it was confident that it could meet its
medium-term business and economic targets by developing its
current portfolio, launching new Safilo brands and signing new
licences.
By 1537 GMT Safilo shares had come off a 26-month low to
rise 9.7 percent after being suspended limit up, reversing
initial sharp losses and an 8.3 percent fall on Tuesday.
An analyst said in the long term the company can expand. On
Monday it signed a multi-year licensing deal with French luxury
group LVMH brand Celine.
Safilo's announcement ended uncertainty over the renewal of
the Armani licence, which Luxottica first won at the end of the
1980s before losing it to Safilo.
Luxottica's shares were up 1.8 percent, outperforming a flat
Milan's blue-chip index on a crucial day for the unveiling of
Italy's new government led by Mario Monti.
"The market does not expect any other bad news for Safilo
now," said a luxury analyst who asked not to be named.
In 2010 Armani sunglasses represented around 15 percent of
Safilo's annual sales of 1.08 billion euros and the group said
it was cutting its 2015 net sales target by 150 million to 200
million euros due to the loss of the licence.
It also lowered its core earnings margin target for 2015 to
13.5 percent from a previous 15 percent.
UNCERTAINTY OVER
Safilo warned at the end of September the outcome of ongoing
negotiations with Armani was uncertain.
"The announcement ends a period of uncertainty over the
renewal, although the outcome was expected," said a Milan-based
analyst who asked not to be named.
Media reports speculated Safilo's loss would benefit
industry leader Luxottica, which an analyst said can offer
luxury brand Armani more outlets for sales of premium eyewear.
Group head Giorgio Armani is Luxottica's second biggest
shareholder with a 4.9 percent stake. The designer had first
debuted in fashion eyewear with Luxottica, prompting other
luxury brands to follow.
"Luxottica has taken the (Armani) licence. It is not that
relevant for Luxottica's share price and a 2 percent rise has
more than incorporated it," another Milan analyst said.
(Additional reporting by Valentina Za and Nigel Tutt; Editing
by David Cowell)