MILAN, June 19 Italian premium eyewear maker Safilo appointed non-executive director Luisa Delgado to take over as chief executive of Safilo Group and Safilo S.p.a. later this year, the company said on Wednesday.

Swiss citizen Delgado will take up the position on October 15, Safilo said In a statement, when current head Roberto Vedovotto steps aside.

Vedovotto will stay on the company's board as a non-executive director. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)