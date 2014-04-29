MILAN, April 29 Italy's Safilo said on Tuesday net profit rose 23 percent to 16.5 million euros ($22.8 million) in the first quarter as the eyewear company presses ahead with plans to develop its proprietary and licensed brands.

The maker of sunglasses for Fendi and Bobbi Brown as well as its own Polaroid and Carrera brands said quarterly sales were dragged down 3.2 percent by unfavourable exchange rates but the company's gross profit margin increased.

"We are particularly satisfied with the excellent results we have achieved at the gross profit level, with the margin that was close to 63 percent," Chief Executive Luisa Delgado said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)