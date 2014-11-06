MILAN Nov 6 Italian eyewear maker Safilo reported on Thursday a 10.5 percent drop in third-quarter core earnings as higher sales were offset by investments in marketing and distribution.

Safilo said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 14.6 million euros ($18 million) in the three months to September.

Net sales rose 7.3 percent over the same period to 261.2 million euros.

Much lower financial charges helped drive net profit up 38 percent to 2.4 million euros.

(1 US dollar = 0.8053 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Danilo Masoni)