MILAN, Sept 29 Italian eyewear maker Safilo said on Thursday negotiations for the renewal of its licence contract with the Armani group fashion house were ongoing and the outcome was still uncertain.

Safilo said in a statement it expected its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin to reach 11 percent of sales this year, on total net sales of about 1.1 billion euros in 2011.

The group, which presents its industrial plan in Paris on Thursday, said its net debt should remain in line with first-half levels, at around 240 million euros.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)