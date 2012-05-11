Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
MILAN May 11 Italian eyeglasses maker Safilo said on Friday it plans to cut 1,000 jobs after losing a contract to manufacture eyewear for designer Giorgio Armani to larger rival Luxottica last November.
The company said it informed unions of its decision and will enter negotiations "to closely examine the situation" from Friday until May 28.
Safilo said it will make "all possible efforts to identify shared solutions to ensure the best possible management of the overstaffing problem."
On May 4, the company said first quarter sales fell 4 percent to 288.7 million euros because of the phasing-out of its contract with Armani. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
