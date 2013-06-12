(Changes name in headline to Marc Jacobs from Marc Jones)

MILAN, June 12 Italian eyewear maker Safilo and designer Marc Jacobs announced on Wednesday the early renewal of their licensing agreement for the design and distribution of Marc Jacobs and Marc by Marc Jacobs frames and sunglasses.

The new agreement will run to the end of 2024, they said in a statement. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)