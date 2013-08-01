MILAN Aug 1 Italian sunglasses maker Safilo reported second-quarter net profit of 6.7 million euros ($8.87 million) on Thursday, 30 percent lower than last year, largely due to one-off charges largely related to the replacement of its chief executive, announced in June.

Excluding the one-off charges, the company said it made adjusted net profit of 12.2 million euros, 27 percent higher than the previous year. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie)