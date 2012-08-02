FTSE posts first weekly loss in a month on weak banks and miners
* Miners drop on China demand concerns (Adds closing prices, detail, analysts)
MILAN Aug 2 Safilo's profits dropped 26 percent in the second-quarter to 9.6 million euros, in line with the group's expectations, as the phasing out of its contract with fashion house Armani and a stronger dollar dragged on profitability.
Safilo said on Thursday sales rose 7.3 percent to 324.6 million euros in the quarter ended in June, including the effect of the acquisition of polarised lens leader Polaroid.
After Armani's decision to move to bigger rival Luxottica from 2013, Safilo lowered its core earnings margin target for 2015 to 13.5 percent from a previous 15 percent and annunced job redundancies.
Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, is betting on sunny emerging markets to meet growth expectations for this year as European consumers cut fashion shopping in recession-hit Italy and Spain. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)
Feb 23 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said on Thursday it had raised its stake in specialty metals maker Arconic Inc to about 13 percent and stepped up pressure for the ouster of Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld.
LONDON, Feb 24 British luxury carmaker Aston Martin reported a sharp rise in losses on Friday, failing to turn a profit for the sixth year running, but said the launch of the DB11, its first new model since restructuring, caused sales to surge at the end of 2016.