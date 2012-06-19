BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
June 19 Safina Limited on Monday sold $286.033 million of exempt fixed-rated secured notes, guaranteeed by The Export-Import Bank of the United States, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: SAFINA LIMITED AMT $286.033 MLN COUPON 2 PCT MATURITY 12/30/2023 TYPE SEC NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/30/2012 MOODY'S NR YIELD 2 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/25/2012 S&P NR SPREAD 83.75 BPS PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH NR OVER MID-SWAPS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday it will take some time for Tokyo and Washington to set up a framework for bilateral economic dialogue.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.