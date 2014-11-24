COMMERCY, France Nov 24 French President
Francois Hollande on Monday inaugurated a $200 million Safran
plant in eastern France designed to make
carbon-composite parts for its new LEAP aircraft engine.
LEAP is the latest engine produced by the CFM International
joint venture between Safran and General Electric, and
will power the next generation of Boeing 737 jets and
many of the A320neo-family jets made by Airbus.
Monday's industrial celebration comes weeks after the 40th
anniversary of the CFM venture and contrasts with a row over
GE's investment in energy firm Alstom, which drew intervention
from Hollande to force it to improve its offer six months ago.
The factory at Commercy, near Metz, is a sister plant to one
opened in New Hampshire in March by Safran in partnership with
Albany International, which makes industrial fabrics for
the papermaking industry and composite parts for aerospace.
Both plants will make "3D woven" fan blades and fan cases.
Together, the two companies expect by 2019 to be making
32,000 composite fan blades a year, up from 600 in 2013.
Instead of traditional titanium, each blade contains 7 km of
carbon fibre woven into a lightweight material to reduce the
engine's weight but tough enough to resist bird strikes.
Safran and GE are expected to use more composite parts as
they prepare the next version of LEAP with extra weight savings.
LEAP competes with the Geared Turbofan from Pratt & Whitney
, which relies more heavily on a new design for the
engine rather than changes in materials. Both engines offer fuel
savings of around 15 percent and will enter service mid-decade.
