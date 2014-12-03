PARIS Dec 3 The board of French aerospace group Safran will meet Friday to select a replacement for Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Herteman, who is due to retire next year, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Philippe Petitcolin, head of the company's Morpho security systems division and former head of the core Snecma aero engine division, is seen as favourite to take over as Chief Executive.

Herteman's dual chairman and CEO role is expected to be split into two.

Other CEO candidates include Olivier Andries, head of the Turbomeca helicopter engines subsidiary.

Safran declined to comment.

Finance Director Ross McInnes, and most recently chief operating officer Marc Ventre, have been cited as candidates for the chairman role. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Andrew Callus and Tim Hepher)