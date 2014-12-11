BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler completes sale of 1.17 pct in CNH Industrial
* Has completed sale of 1.17 percent of shares in CNH Industrial at a price of 9.05 euros per share
Dec 11 Safran SA
Boeing chooses Safran subsidiary, Aircelle to build titanium exhaust systems for its 777x
* Chromadex reports 2016 record revenue as ingredient sales grew 34%
Huntington ingalls industries' technical solutions division exercises options on naval modernization contract