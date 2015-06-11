PARIS, June 11 French-American jet engine venture CFM International has "significantly" boosted its share of the market for engines for the current generation of Airbus A320 jets since the start of the year, France's Safran said on Thursday.

Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin said 314 CFM56 engines had been ordered since the start of the year. Safran co-owns CFM with General Electric. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)