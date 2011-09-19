PARIS, Sept 19 Safran has not felt the impact of the financial crisis so far and orders for the French defence and aerospace company are set to stay strong, chief executive Jean-Paul Herteman said in an interview published on Monday in French daily Les Echos.

"We have good reasons to believe that demand will remain strong," he said. "Today, two thirds of our order book comes from emerging markets, notably China."

Safran is replacing French bank Natixis in the CAC 40 index on Monday. (Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by Dan Lalor)