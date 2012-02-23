* Recurring 2011 operating profit up 35 pct
* Sees recurring profit up 20 pct in 2012
* Slowdown in CFM aftermarket in Q4
(Adds CFO comments, detail)
PARIS, Feb 23 Defiant growth in civil
aviation despite fears of recession and growing demand for
security systems in developing countries pushed core profits at
Safran up 35 percent in 2011, as the French group predicted
further sharp growth in 2012.
State-controlled Safran posted a recurring operating profit
of 1.19 billion euros ($1.57 billion), up from 878 million in
2010, led by the high-margin aero engines business which has
been reaping the benefits of stubbornly high sales of Airbus
and Boeing passenger jets.
Safran co-owns the world's largest civil jet engine maker,
CFM International, together with General Electric.
Safran completed a $1 billion takeover of face recognition
software maker L-1 Identity Solutions in the U.S. last July and
agreed in October to buy the propellants unit of French state
chemicals firm SNPE as a buffer against cyclical markets.
For now the civil aerospace industry is shrugging off
Europe's debt crisis and high oil prices despite a spate of
bankruptcies at small airlines since the start of the year.
Airbus and Boeing maintained upbeat forecasts at the
Singapore Air Show last week as airlines renew fleets to cope
with high oil prices and Asia's rising middle classes take-up in
air travel.
Safran's finance director dismissed concerns that an
upswing, that is keeping aircraft and engine production at
record levels, could start to unravel as airlines run short of
cash.
"We are fairly confident in what is baked into our forecasts
in terms of spares and services," Ross McInnes told reporters.
"There are a few cases that are spectacular by the
visibility of their financial difficulties, but a number of
other airlines are doing extremely well and putting in
significant orders for CFM56 and LEAP engines, and that is the
true signal of confidence in those businesses."
The head of leasing company BOC Aviation, Robert Martin,
told Reuters last week that airlines were in danger of stoking
up an "asset bubble" through high numbers of plane orders.
Spare parts revenue for CFM engines that power all recent
Boeing narrowbody jets and some Airbus ones rose 8 percent last
year. But the year-on-year growth rate slipped in the fourth
quarter to 3 percent from 4.3 percent reported for the third.
BEATS TARGET
CFM service revenues reflect broader economic activity since
air traffic is intertwined with gross domestic product. The more
planes fly, the more often their engines have to be inspected in
regular shop visits, generating after-market revenue.
Safran said its forecasts assumed growth close to 10 percent
in these revenues in dollar terms in 2012.
German engine maker MTU Aero Engines, which makes
part of the engine that competes with the CFM56 on Airbus jets,
predicted spare parts revenue would rise 5-10 percent this year.
Safran's aircraft equipment business benefited from a
turnaround in nacelles or engine housings, which posted a profit
for the first time in "many years", Safran said. The improvement
came as Airbus ramped up production of its A380 superjumbo.
Group revenue grew 9.1 percent, at the upper end of Safran's
target range, to 11.74 billion euros due in part to
acquisitions. On a like-for-like basis the rise was 6.3 percent.
Safran beat its target for growth in recurring operating
profit of 25-30 percent, and the underlying profit number also
came just ahead of consensus data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Net profit rose 27 percent to 644 million euros.
Markets were on average expecting operating income of 1.16
billion euros on sales of 11.78 billion and net income of 688
million, according to a poll of 18 analysts.
($1=0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Christian
Plumb and Mike Nesbit)