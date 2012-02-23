PARIS Feb 23 Robust civil aviation growth and increasing demand for security systems in emerging economies pushed core profit at Safran up 35 percent in 2011, and the French group predicted further sharp growth this year.

Safran posted recurring operating profit of 1.19 billion euros ($1.57 billion), up from 878 million in 2010, led by the high-margin aero engines business which has been reaping the benefits of stubbornly high sales of Airbus and Boeing passenger jets.

Revenue grew 9.1 percent, at the upper end of Safran's target range, to 11.74 billion euros due in part to acquisitions. On a like-for-like basis, the rise was 6.3 percent, the company said on Thursday.

For 2012, Safran set growth targets of around 10 percent in revenue and 20 percent in recurring operating profit.

Markets were on average expecting 2011 operating income of 1.16 billion euros on sales of 11.78 billion, according to a Reuters poll of 18 analysts.

The state-controlled French company proposed a dividend of 0.62 euros including an interim payment of 0.25 euros announced in December. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)