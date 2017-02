PARIS Dec 13 Defence electronics group Safran is aiming for organic sales of around 15 billion euros ($19.82 billion) in 2015 and a recurring operating margin in the mid-teens, according to a presentation ahead of its investor day on Tuesday.

The company also said that it aims to have an earnings before interest and tax to free cash flow conversion rate of more than 50 percent on average.

