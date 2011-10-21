PARIS Oct 21 French aerospace and defence group Safran posted a 5.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenues as a major acquisition in the security business compensated for lower defence sales.

The maker of jet engines, infra-red army goggles and scanning equipment reaffirmed its financial goals for the year while noting slower growth in parts sales for the world's most popular CFM engine, co-produced with General Electric .

Safran said third-quarter revenues rose 5.2 percent to 2.728 billion euros, including a negative currency impact of 93 million euros. Analysts had predicted quarterly revenues close to 2.8 billion euros.

On a like for like basis revenues grew 4.2 percent.

Safran reaffirmed its outlook for the year, which now includes a pro-rata share of the profits of newly acquired L-1.

Safran targets 2011 revenue growth of 6-9 percent and recurring operating income up 25-30 percent with free cash flow coming in at a third of its recurring operating profit.

Safran said in late July it had completed the $1 billion purchase of U.S. face-recognition software maker L-1 Identity Solutions, making it world leader in biometric identification.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher)