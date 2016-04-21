PARIS, April 21 French aerospace and defence
group Safran said it agreed to sell its U.S.-based
Morpho Detection business and other detection-related activities
to British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group for an
enterprise value of $710 million.
Morpho Detection will become part of Smiths Group's
Detection division, which designs and manufactures sensors that
detect and identify explosives, weapons, chemical agents and
other contraband, Safran said in a statement on Thursday.
"The threat environment for people and critical
infrastructure around the world is constantly evolving and
becoming more complex and sophisticated," Smiths Group Chief
Executive Andrew Reynolds Smith said.
"The response, to keep people safe and the world running,
demands cutting-edge technology and cost-efficient solutions."
Partially state-owned Safran said the transaction would
generate a capital gain before tax, adding that it was expected
to close in early 2017.
