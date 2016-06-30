(Changes sourcing of story to confirm earlier newspaper report)

By Matthieu Protard

PARIS, June 30 French aerospace group Safran , which is selling its Morpho biometrics and security business, has narrowed the field to a shortlist of five bidders including digital security rivals Gemalto and Oberthur, a person familiar with the matter said.

Besides SIM card maker Gemalto and Oberthur, which is backed by private equity firm Advent, three other funds were selected by Safran's board on Thursday: Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners and KKR which is acting together with a group of French interests, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

All five inidicative offers were worth over 2 billion euros ($2.2 bln), the source said, adding that formal bids are due in September.

Safran declined comment on the preliminary selection, which was first reported by La Tribune.

The head of Safran, which is focusing on its aerospace business and offloading others, said last week it planned to eliminate some of the 12 initial contenders for Morpho before carrying out a second round of bidding in the autumn.

The French government owns 15.4 percent of the Paris-based company. ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Susan Fenton)