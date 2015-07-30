* H1 rev 8.40 bln euros, up 5 pct on comparable basis

* Adjusted recurring operating income 1.17 bln euros

* Sees 2015 op income up mid-teens pct vs low double-digits (Adds CEO comments)

PARIS, July 30 France's Safran revised its core profit forecast higher on Thursday as it reported a stronger-than-expected 22.5 percent rise in first-half operating income, buoyed by civil jet engine overhauls.

The aerospace and defence group said it expects 2015 operating income to rise by a percentage in the mid-teens instead of the low double-digits. Its main revenue and cashflow targets were left unchanged.

Together with General Electric, Safran co-owns the world's biggest jet engine maker by annual units sold, CFM International.

Safran's closely watched civil aftermarket revenue rose 27.8 percent in dollar terms in the first half as recent versions of CFM56 narrowbody engines and large GE90 engines started coming in for overhaul.

"The (aftermarket) trend we have seen since the beginning of the year should be maintained throughout 2015," Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin told reporters, noting however that the year-on-year comparison would be tougher in the second half.

Safran revised up its 2015 target for growth in such revenue to a percentage in the high teens from around 10 percent.

Analysts welcomed the surge, while noting it depended in part on deferred maintenance that would not last indefinitely.

The aftermarket figures "should go a long way towards removing concerns about whether Safran was vulnerable to a slowdown in this segment of the market," RBC Capital Markets analysts Rob Stallard said in a note.

PRODUCTION TARGETS

With the help of a strong dollar, Safran posted a 16.6 percent rise in first-half revenue to 8.40 billion euros ($9.2 billion). On a comparable basis, revenue grew 5 percent. First-half adjusted recurring operating income was 1.17 billion euros.

Petitcolin, presenting his first results since becoming CEO in April, said Safran was mobilised to meet ambitious production targets. However he reiterated the group was not prepared to go beyond what it had already promised to Airbus and Boeing.

After a boom in plane orders, CFM has sold 9,580 of its new LEAP engines and faces a steep climb in production after they enter service with Airbus in 2016, followed by Boeing in 2017.

Safran and GE last month warned Airbus and Boeing against hiking production too quickly, saying they would need time to study the risks of going beyond current goals that are equivalent to 50 to 52 single-aisle jets a month per planemaker.

Safran's first-half net profit grew sharply to 1.16 billion euros from 616 million, helped by a gain from selling its main block of shares in Ingenico.

Safran said it had sold a further residual stake of 2.2 million shares in the payments technology maker to an unnamed financial institution and would receive proceeds by year-end. ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by David Holmes)