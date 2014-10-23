* Safran says comfortable with profit target
* Comments ease concerns over aviation market
(Adds share reaction, quotes, CEO transition comments)
By Tim Hepher and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier
PARIS, Oct 23 France's Safran posted
solid third-quarter sales and said it would easily meet 2014
profit forecasts on Thursday, pushing its shares up as aerospace
investors put aside recent concerns over the economy.
The maker of aero engines, defence and security equipment
said the commercial aviation market, which has generated record
production levels as airlines upgrade their jets to reduce their
fuel bills, remained "very active".
The remarks by Chief Executive Jean-Paul Herteman matched an
upbeat picture painted by General Electric, whose chief
executive Jeff Immelt told investors this month that the
aviation sector remained "very strong".
Their optimism was echoed in Germany on Thursday, where MTU
Aero Engines raised its revenue goal.
Safran and GE are equal partners in CFM International, the
world's largest maker of jet engines by the number of units
sold, while MTU works closely with CFM's main competitor in the
market for short-haul jets, U.S. engine maker Pratt & Whitney.
With global markets under pressure, investors have expressed
mounting concerns that a three-year bull run in aerospace is
drawing to an end as worries over the economy divert some
airlines from their growth and fleet acquisition plans.
But Safran's shares rose over 3 percent to 48 euros,
outpacing a 0.8 percent gain in the French CAC40 index.
"Management confirmed all of its guidance which will clearly
reassure the street as some investors feared they would warn on
some divisions," a Paris trader said, asking not to be named.
Safran said third-quarter revenues rose 6.8 percent to 3.589
billion euros ($4.54 billion), driven by demand for new aircraft
for which Safran makes items like engines, brakes and landing
gear. On a like-for-like basis, revenues were up 6.3 percent.
The widely watched aftermarket for civil aero engines rose
11.9 percent in dollar terms in the third quarter and 10.3
percent in the first nine months of the year.
The figure remains towards the low end of the assumptions
built into Safran's profit forecasts but the company dismissed
any concerns about spares demand, which closely tracks airline
traffic and therefore reflects activity in the wider economy.
COMFORTABLE ABOUT TARGETS
"The mix in our civil aftermarket is of such good quality in
terms of profits that we are very easily and comfortably
confirming our profit outlook for the full year," Deputy CEO and
Finance Director Ross McInness said.
"We have no concerns about the contribution to results that
our services activity will have this year," Herteman added in a
conference call with reporters.
For 2014, Safran is targeting a percentage growth in the
"mid-single digits" for revenue and "approaching the mid-teens"
for its core operating income, based partly on a percentage
growth of the civil aftermarket in the "low to mid-teens".
As in 2013, its cash goals are subject to uncertainty over
the timing of government advances due in the last quarter.
RBC Capital Markets said concerns about Safran's ability to
hit its all-important aftermarket goals were receding because
year-on-year comparisons would be easier in the fourth quarter.
"The trends in SAFRAN's aerospace aftermarket business
remain favourable," RBC's Rob Stallard said in a note.
CFM has seen more resilient demand than it originally
expected for current-generation CFM56 engines, which continue to
be sold at "good prices and production costs", McInnes said.
Development of the joint venture's new LEAP engine is "well
on track" following a first test flight earlier this month,
Herteman added.
Asked to comment on the search for a potential replacement
when his mandate as chairman and CEO expires in the spring of
2015, Herteman said Safran had hired outside recruitment experts
and that the board-managed process was going "very smoothly".
The 63-year-old has not confirmed whether he will seek to
stay at Safran when he reaches the current age limit next year,
but is widely expected to step back at least from the CEO role.
A top Airbus executive, Marwan Lahoud, last month
ruled out applying for the post, which is up for
discussion just as another part-privatized French aerospace
defence group, Thales, faces a vacuum after its boss
was picked to run power firm EDF.
(1 US dollar = 0.7898 euro)
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James
Regan)