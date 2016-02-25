* FY op profit down 12.5 percent to 1.73 billion euros

* Takes 698 million euros in one-off charges

* Agrees with Dassault new schedule for Silvercrest engine

* Revenue up 13.4 percent to 17.41 billion euros (Updates after news conference, adds shares, context on Morpho)

By Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer

PARIS, Feb 25 France's Safran sought on Thursday to draw a line under development problems with its Silvercrest business-jet engine with a hefty writedown and told investors a much larger engine programme for Airbus and Boeing jetliners remained on track.

The aero engine and equipment maker said the Silvercrest engine for the luxury Dassault 5X would be certified 18 months later than planned, confirming a provisional timetable when it unveiled problems with the engine four months ago.

Safran took a 654 million euros ($720 million) non-cash charge for the delays.

However, it said its LEAP engine programme for Boeing and Airbus narrow-body passenger jets, co-developed with General Electric, was "on track and on time".

Uncertainty over the size of the charge had weighed on Safran shares, which have underperformed the wider market this year.

The shares fell 3 percent on Thursday, despite a stronger European market, as investors focused instead on slowing growth in 2016 and beyond after an extended upswing, analysts said.

Safran's full-year operating profit fell 12.5 percent to 1.73 billion euros after a total of 698 million euros in one-off charges.

On a recurring basis, operating profit rose 16.4 percent to 2.43 billion euros, in line with market forecasts.

Safran predicted this would rise around 5 percent on revenue growing in the "low single digits" in 2016.

Widely watched civil aftermarket revenue grew 18.9 percent in dollar terms.

The Silvercrest delays resulted in the loss of one of the engine's two clients, Textron unit Cessna, and delays in development of Dassault's Falcon 5X.

Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin said Safran engineers understood the causes and had a "plan B" in case their efforts to tackle the problem did not go far enough.

"There is absolutely no problem today. We took the delay, we are correcting it, and have the solutions for that," he said.

The engine will be flown on a test aircraft at the end of 2016 and certified at the start of 2018, Safran said.

Safran appeared, meanwhile, to be edging closer towards a sale of its Morpho Detection airport security business.

Petitcolin declined comment on a recent Le Figaro report that Safran planned to sell the explosives-screening business, but said its strategy in such areas would be discussed at an investor meeting in London on March 14.

Detection revenues rose in 2015 but the business has little overlap with the rest of Safran, industry analysts say.

($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by David Holmes and Mark Potter)