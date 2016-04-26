BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
PARIS, April 26 France's Safran on Tuesday posted a 7.8 percent increase in first-quarter revenue to 4.24 billion euros ($4.77 billion), led by double-digit aerospace propulsion and security gains, and reaffirmed its targets for the full year.
Quarterly revenue grew 6.7 percent on a like-for-like basis, while widely watched civil aftermarket revenue rose 8.6 percent in dollar terms, the aerospace group said.
Safran, which partners General Electric in building engines for Airbus and Boeing medium-haul jetliners through their CFM International joint venture, said its new LEAP engine remained "on track and on time".
In a statement, Safran reiterated that a keenly awaited final deal on the second phase of a space launchers joint venture with Airbus Group was expected "in the coming weeks". ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .