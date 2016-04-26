PARIS, April 26 The head of France's Safran
declined to comment on Tuesday on a recent report that
the company was considering making an offer for smaller
aerospace supplier Zodiac Aerospace, saying it was its
policy never to respond to speculation.
"We never comment on market rumours," Chief Executive
Philippe Petitcolin told reporters on a conference call.
On Friday, shares in aircraft seats and equipment maker
Zodiac rose as much as 14.8 percent after Bloomberg News
reported Safran was in the early stages of evaluating a bid.
Reuters cited a source close to Safran as saying an offer
for Zodiac was, however, "not on the agenda".
Petitcolin said Safran expected to realise a gain of "tens
of millions of euros" from its agreement last week to sell its
Morpho Detection unit to UK engineering firm Smiths Group
.
Safran expects to complete a strategic review of its
remaining security activities this year, he said.
Testing of the LEAP aircraft engine is going well and it
will meet specifications from the outset for both Airbus
and Boeing jets, he added.
Separately, a temporary fix for A400M gearbox problems will
be introduced in the coming weeks and a permanent solution for
difficulties with the gearbox supplied by GE subsidiary Avio
Aero will follow in the coming months, he said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James
Regan)