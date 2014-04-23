PARIS, April 23 Safran expects "very solid"
orders for engines and other equipment in 2014 amid robust
activity in the commercial aircraft market, its chief executive
said on Wednesday.
Jean-Paul Herteman also said the French group was continuing
to work on a possible purchase of Italy's Avio Spazio, but had
no further plans for acquisitions in the United States beyond
completion of the $270 million purchase of a division from Eaton
Corp, expected in the first half.
British private equity fund Cinven wants to sell its 81
percent stake in Italian space propulsion company Avio and has
said several buyers, including Safran, have expressed interest.
Airbus Group is also seen as a bidder.
There has been speculation about whether Herteman would seek
to remain chief executive of partially state-owned French
aerospace group Safran when his mandate expires in May 2015.
Such a decision would require a change in retirement age.
Herteman said there was no proposal to discuss this at the
company's annual meeting on May 27 this year, but declined to
comment during a conference call with journalists on whether he
would like to stay beyond the 2015 shareholder meeting.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James
Regan)