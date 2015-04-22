PARIS, April 22 France's Safran
reported a 14 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday
and said it was very happy with the progress of the new LEAP
engine, being developed for Boeing and Airbus
jets.
The aerospace, security and defence company said its widely
watched civil aftermarket grew 17.8 percent in dollar terms,
driven by first overhauls of the CFM56, which Safran co-produces
with General Electric, and the GE90 jet engine.
Adjusted group revenue rose 14.3 percent to 3.935 billion
euros ($4.22 billion), up 2.4 percent on a like-for-like basis,
the company said in a statement.
It reaffirmed its 2015 forecasts, including for revenue
percentage growth in the high single digits and recurring
operating income in the low double digits. Safran expects civil
aftermarket growth of around 10 percent in 2015.
In a statement, Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul
Herteman said certification and testing of the LEAP engine - the
next powerplant being developed by the CFM joint venture between
Safran and GE - was showing "excellent" progress.
He said Safran was "very confident" it would fulfil its
expectations.
There has been speculation of shortfalls in fuel efficiency
on a version of the engine being developed for the Boeing 737
MAX jetliner.
($1 = 0.9315 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer Editing by James
Regan)