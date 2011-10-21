PARIS Oct 21 France's Safran said on
Friday it continued to discuss a potential asset swap with
fellow French defence group Thales but indicated the
two sides still had to make progress.
"The discussions are taking place in a positive atmosphere
but the subject is not a simple one," CEO Jean-Paul Herteman
told reporters in a conference call.
Asked whether the talks over a government-backed
reorganisation of defence assets, which resumed several months
ago after breaking down last year, were stuck on the question of
valuation, he said, "Before talking about valuation, you have to
be clear on the industrial logic".
He did not give an estimated timescale for completing the
talks.
Sources familiar with the discussions denied a media report
last week that the two sides were on the point of announcing an
agreement over a package of assets estimated to be worth around
half a billion dollars.
