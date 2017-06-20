JOHANNESBURG, June 20 The Banking Association South Africa on Tuesday urged the country's parliament to "confirm the independence" of the central bank after an anti-graft watchdog recommended its mandate of maintaining currency and price stability be changed.

"We must do everything in our power not to cast doubt on a system that has served our country very well during difficult times, including the global financial crisis," the industry group said in a statement.

