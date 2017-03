JOHANNESBURG Aug 6 South Africa's central bank said on Wednesday it would meet with the board and senior management of African Bank Investments to discuss "viable, long-term solutions" for the troubled mass-market lender.

Abil, as the bank is widely known, warned on Wednesday it needed to raise around $800 million from shareholders after it flagged a full-year loss and its chief executive quit. (Reporting by David Dolan and Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock)