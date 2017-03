JOHANNESBURG Aug 6 South Africa's African Bank Investments does not have enough "bandwidth" within its executive team to deal with the necessary restructuring on its own, the bank's acting chief executive said on Wednesday.

Nithia Nalliah made the comment on a conference call with investors. The bank has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers to advise on its restructuring. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)