* Erickson Inc plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
JOHANNESBURG Aug 7 The furniture retailing arm of troubled South African lender African Bank Investments has applied for temporary protection from creditors, it said on Thursday.
Ellerine Furnishers said in a regulatory filing it had applied for "voluntary business rescue" under South Africa's Companies Act.
African Bank, which shocked the market on Wednesday when it said it needed 8.5 billion rand in new capital to shore up its balance sheet, acquired Ellerine Holdings in 2008.
Ellerine Holdings is the parent company of Ellerine Furnishers. Under South African law, business rescue provides temporary protection of a company's property from creditors. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Joe Brock)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed the privately held Lexin Resources Ltd oil company in receivership to sell off its assets after an unprecedented application by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the agency said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed privately held Lexin Resources Ltd in receivership to sell off its assets, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) said in a statement on Tuesday, weeks after the agency suspended licenses on all of the oil and gas company's facilities.