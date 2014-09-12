JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 Failed South African
lender African Bank Investments (Abil) plans to re-list
on the Johannesburg exchange in February and may expand into
secured lending and insurance, its government-appointed
supervisor was quoted saying by a local newspaper on Friday.
Tom Winterboer, appointed by the central bank to restructure
the unsecured lender after it faltered under a mountain of bad
debts in August, also told Business Day the bank had collected
"well over" 2 billion rand ($182 million) from borrowers over
the past month.
The central bank stepped in to rescue the bank by placing it
under external supervision last month and arranged a planned
$940 million rights offering of shares underwritten by other
local lenders.
It also separated Abil's good loans from a 17 billion
rand($1.6 billion) "bad book", which it took over for 7 billion
rand, and appointed a Winterboer, a PricewaterhouseCoopers
executive, to lead a restructuring process. The "good
bank" is worth 26 billion rand after bad debts.
"We are looking at listing in the second half of February,
which means applications to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange must
be in by early November," Business Day quoted Winterboer as
saying.
"We are already doing vehicle and asset finance and could do
that on a secured basis," he said.
The collections of more than 2 billion rand over the last
month came from both loan books, Winterboer told the newspaper,
adding that Abil was aiming to advance around 1 billion rand in
new loans a year from now.
The central bank said this month it was investigating
African Bank for reckless lending, questionable management
practices and fraud.
(1 US dollar = 10.9791 South African rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by David Dolan)